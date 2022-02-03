Selina Hossain made Bangla Academy president

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 08:56 pm

Selina Hossain made Bangla Academy president

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 08:56 pm
Selina Hossain. Photo: Collected
Selina Hossain. Photo: Collected

Swadhinata and Ekushey Padak winning writer Selina Hossain has been appointed as the president of Bangla Academy. 

A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration made the announcement today. 

She got the appointment for the next three years on condition to sever her professional affiliation with all institutions and organisations, reads the notification citing Bangla Academy regulations. 

Selina Hossain is replacing Rafiqul Islam who passed away on 30 November last year. 
 

