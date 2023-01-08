Seema Hamid awarded with honorary doctorate degree from World University of Leadership and Management

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The World University of Leadership and Management has awarded Youth Bangla Global Foundation chairperson and noted philanthropist Seema Hamid an honorary doctorate degree for her contribution to social development.

Chancellor of the university Randi D Ward, handed over the degree to Seema Hamid at a ceremony in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday.

Four people were awarded doctorate degrees at the ceremony. Among them, two each were awarded honorary doctorate degrees and professional degrees for their contributions in various fields, according to a press release.

Seema Hamid has been awarded with the special honour for her social service and significant contributions to women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and leadership development, employment creation, and environmental activism.

Seema Hamid has been awarded by various local and international institutions for her role in social service, women's empowerment, and leadership development.

Last year, she received the Global Youth Leadership Award at the 'Global Youth Leadership Summit-2022' held in Bangkok, Thailand. She received the 'Durga Samman 2022 Award' in India for social service and women's development the same year.

