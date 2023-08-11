Seeing police, accused in 14 narcotics cases jumps into Munshiganj canal and dies

Police recovered the body of a 42-year-old Quddus Sardar today (11 August) morning, 39 hours after he jumped into a canal at Munshiganj's Tongibari after seeing police.

His body was recovered from the Ichamati river near Munshiganj's Betka.

Police said there are 14 drug cases filed against him at Tongibari and Lohajang police stations.

According to police and local sources, Tongibari police station Sub-Inspector Md Al-Mamun and some members of the police were patrolling the Baligaon Islampur area in an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday (9 August) afternoon.

During their patrol, two men, coming in an auto-rickshaw from the opposite side of the road shouted "police", got off the autorickshaw and ran in left and right directions.

Quddus Sardar, one of the two, jumped into the water of the Dahuri canal on one side of the road.

The police approached to understand the matter and found Quddus in the canal. They asked him to get up from the canal. Quddus did not listen and swam towards Baligaon bazar.

He had been missing since then.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sirajdikhan circle) Mostafizur Rahman Rifat said, "We searched for Quddus with the help of the fire service after he went missing on Wednesday but couldn't find him. His body was recovered this morning."

He added that the body will be sent to the morgue for an autopsy.