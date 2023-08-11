Seeing police, accused in 14 narcotics cases jumps into Munshiganj canal and dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 11:30 am

Related News

Seeing police, accused in 14 narcotics cases jumps into Munshiganj canal and dies

The incident took place when Tongibari police station Sub-Inspector Md Al-Mamun and some members of the police were patrolling the Baligaon Islampur area in an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday afternoon

TBS Report
11 August, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 11:30 am
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Police recovered the body of a 42-year-old Quddus Sardar today (11 August) morning, 39 hours after he jumped into a canal at Munshiganj's Tongibari after seeing police.

His body was recovered from the Ichamati river near Munshiganj's Betka. 

Police said there are 14 drug cases filed against him at Tongibari and Lohajang police stations.

According to police and local sources, Tongibari police station Sub-Inspector Md Al-Mamun and some members of the police were patrolling the Baligaon Islampur area in an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday (9 August) afternoon. 

During their patrol, two men, coming in an auto-rickshaw from the opposite side of the road shouted "police", got off the autorickshaw and ran in left and right directions. 

Quddus Sardar, one of the two, jumped into the water of the Dahuri canal on one side of the road. 

The police approached to understand the matter and found Quddus in the canal. They asked him to get up from the canal. Quddus did not listen and swam towards Baligaon bazar. 

He had been missing since then.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sirajdikhan circle) Mostafizur Rahman Rifat said, "We searched for Quddus with the help of the fire service after he went missing on Wednesday but couldn't find him. His body was recovered this morning."

He added that the body will be sent to the morgue for an autopsy. 

Top News

Death by Drowning / Munshiganj / narcotics case / police / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

58m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil