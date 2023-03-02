Seed board approves two new high-yielding rice varieties

The National Seed Board on Thursday approved two new rice varieties developed by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute to boost crop production prospects and food security hopes in the country.

Of the two varieties, Brri-105 is ideal for cultivating in the March-May period (Boro season) in arable land, and Brri-106 is intended to be cultivated in the July-August period (Aush season) in non-saline tidal areas.

The two new varieties take the national rice research institute's total developed rice varieties to 113.

According to the institute, Brri-105 has low score at the glycemic index, meaning it has low-sugar content and poses very low diabetes risks. Thus, it can become very popular, the institute claims. The rice variety can be identified through its green and straight leaves, as well as medium-long, golden-coloured and thin grains.

The average output of the variety is 7.6 tonnes per hectare but it can yield up to 8.5 tonnes in the best possible conditions.

Brri-106 can on average produce 4.79 tonnes per hectare, which is over 17% higher than the yield of Brri-27 in areas frequented by unsalted tidal waters.