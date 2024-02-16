Security tightened at border as sounds of explosions, gunshots from Myanmar create panic in Teknaf

The Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) has tightened security after intermittent explosions and gunshots were heard on the Myanmar border near Teknaf's Naf River on Thursday (15 February) night.

Contacted, BGB Teknaf's 2nd Battalion Commander Lt Col Mohi Uddin Ahmed said, "BGB members on the border heard the sound of explosions and gunshots inside Myanmar throughout the night. [For this reason] BGB patrol has been strengthened at the border."

Teknaf upazila UNO Adnan Chowdhury said, "Due to the conflict in Myanmar, the patrol of BGB and Coast Guard had to be increased.

"People living on the border have been asked to remain alert."

Chairman of Teknaf's Sabrang union Noor Hosain said, "This morning, the ground shook from loud bangs. Still now, [till 12 noon] the noises can be heard."

Chairman of St Martin's Union Mujibur Rahman said people in the area could hear the gunshots. They are panicking.

Locals said the ongoing conflict is surrounding the towns in Rakhine State of Myanmar, where loud explosions could be heard.

Myanmar's BGP has several outposts there as well.

Abdus Salam, a member of Ward-9 of Sabrang union of Teknaf, said, "Recently, there have been casualties due to internal problems in Myanmar in various places of Bandarban."

He further said locals are afraid that they would get hurt in the crossfire.