Security tightened at border as sounds of explosions, gunshots from Myanmar create panic in Teknaf

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 04:32 pm

Related News

Security tightened at border as sounds of explosions, gunshots from Myanmar create panic in Teknaf

People living on the border have been asked to remain alert.

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 04:32 pm
BGB members at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
BGB members at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) has tightened security after intermittent explosions and gunshots were heard on the Myanmar border near Teknaf's Naf River on Thursday (15 February)  night.

Contacted, BGB Teknaf's 2nd Battalion Commander Lt Col Mohi Uddin Ahmed said, "BGB members on the border heard the sound of explosions and gunshots inside Myanmar throughout the night. [For this reason] BGB patrol has been strengthened at the border."

Teknaf upazila UNO Adnan Chowdhury said, "Due to the conflict in Myanmar, the patrol of BGB and Coast Guard had to be increased.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"People living on the border have been asked to remain alert."

Chairman of Teknaf's Sabrang union Noor Hosain said, "This morning, the ground shook from loud bangs. Still now, [till 12 noon] the noises can be heard." 

Chairman of St Martin's Union Mujibur Rahman said people in the area could hear the gunshots. They are panicking.

Locals said the ongoing conflict is surrounding the towns in Rakhine State of Myanmar, where loud explosions could be heard.

Myanmar's BGP has several outposts there as well.

Abdus Salam, a member of Ward-9 of Sabrang union of Teknaf, said, "Recently, there have been casualties due to internal problems in Myanmar in various places of Bandarban."

He further said locals are afraid that they would get hurt in the crossfire.

 

Top News

Myanmar Conflict / Bangladesh / BGB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

8h | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

6h | Panorama
Recognition would give Palestine more political, legal and even symbolic power. Photo: Reuters

Would a recognised Palestine help end the Gaza conflict?

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

19h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

20h | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

22h | Videos
Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

2h | Videos