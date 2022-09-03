Security tightened along border after firing from Myanmar side: Police

Bangladesh

UNB
03 September, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 07:18 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Law enforcement agencies have further strengthened security measures along Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Naikhongchhari point as locals reported firing from helicopters from the Myanmar side on Saturday, says an official.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe again on Sunday to lodge strong protest regarding the matter, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told UNB.

For last few days tension has been growing along the Myanmar border with Bangladesh which has also spread among locals at Naikhongchhari and Ghumdhum border areas, said Md Tariqul Islam, Superintendent of Bandarban police.

"Today locals have reported spotting firingfrom a Myanmar helicopter near the border and two mortar shells dropped from it" he said

The law enforcement agencies including Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remains alert and intelligence surveillance has also been increased near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, said SP Tariqul Islam.

On Thursday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh is better prepared so that none can enter from Myanmar now due to the deteriorated situation in Rakhine state.

The Myanmar side was warned twice in August following mortar shells landing in Bangladesh territory from Myanmar and strong protest was lodged in this regard.

"We do not want to step into Myanmar's provocation or trap," he said, adding that they (Myanmar side) might have a strategic benefit if they can move in such a unilateral direction.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs last Monday summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe and lodged a strong protest against Myanmar's mortar shells landing inside Bangladesh territory a day earlier.

