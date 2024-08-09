Security must be ensured alongside reducing business costs, barriers

The recent quota reform movement has severely disrupted the country's supply chain, resulting in vandalism at several dealer points. Consequently, TK Group's sales have dropped by approximately 70% over the past month.

Security concerns are critical for maintaining normal business operations. Looting of goods and money at various dealer points poses a significant threat to business continuity.

Our primary expectation from the new government is that they restore law and order and create a fair business environment.

Traders have been facing numerous challenges in recent years. Gas prices have quadrupled in the past two years, and business costs have been steadily increasing. The government's continuous hikes in duties on various products to enhance revenue collection have made it increasingly difficult for businesses to survive.

The government's neglect of the issues faced by business owners is frustrating. The rising cost of doing business due to new laws and various obstacles is a growing concern. We hope the new government will address the legitimate concerns of industrialists and take action to resolve these issues.

TK Group holds significant interests in the consumer goods, fuel, and cement sectors. Businesses like ours are encountering various challenges at the Chattogram port. Importers often face delays and financial losses due to customs department decisions, without a designated desk at the port to address these issues.

Additionally, appealing against customs decisions involves a 5% deposit of the penalty at the Appellate Tribunal and another 5% at the High Court, which complicates the process further.

We urge the new government to eliminate these business barriers and streamline the appeals process for customs decisions.

Founded in 1972, TK Group directly employs over 50,000 people and boasts an annual turnover exceeding Tk18,000 crore.

Mustafa Haider spoke with TBS's Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury