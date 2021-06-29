Security guard's body recovered from debris of Moghbazar blast site

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 04:42 pm

Renu Begum, daughter of Md Harun. Photo: TBS
Renu Begum, daughter of Md Harun. Photo: TBS

The body of a man was found today at the scene of Sunday's blast in the Wireless Gate Area of ​​Moghbazar.

The deceased was identified as Md Harun, 65. He was the security guard of the damaged building, according to fire service officials. 

Fire service officials handed over his body to his daughter Renu Begum. 

Harun had gone missing after the explosion took place at around 7:30pm on Sunday. 

The death toll from the incident has gone up to nine while over 100 injured are being treated in hospitals across the capital. 
 

