'Delay in opening gate': Security guard dies as flat owner hits him with car

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 07:11 pm

Related News

'Delay in opening gate': Security guard dies as flat owner hits him with car

The car owner fled the scene immediately after the incident

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 07:11 pm

Car of the owner who rammed into the gate due to delaying to open the gate on 4 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Car of the owner who rammed into the gate due to delaying to open the gate on 4 July 2024. Photo: TBS

A security guard of a residential building in Dhaka's East Rajabazar area was killed this morning (4 July) after being struck by a car driven by one of the flat owners reportedly over a delay in opening the building's gate, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Fazlu Miah and the car owner has been identified as engineer Mofidul Islam, said Md Ahad Ali, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

The incident occurred around 7:45am when a white sedan, registration no Dhaka Metro Ga 376064, tried to get out of the building, he added.

Speaking on the matter, a resident of the building in question, said Mofidul lives in an apartment on the third floor. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"He was heading out in his car in the morning. At the time, the car appeared to have lost control and hit the gate, killing the security guard."

The incident also caused part of the gate to shatter and severely damaged the car's front end, added the resident.

Fazlu was critically injured and rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident, said OC Ahad.

He also said the car owner, aged around 55-60, had asked his regular driver to vacate the driver's seat in a fit of anger and then proceeded to ram the gate, resulting in the fatal accident.

Top News

Accident / guard / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

10h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

1d | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Walton Launches Smart Table with Freezer, Induction, and Wireless Charging

Walton Launches Smart Table with Freezer, Induction, and Wireless Charging

1h | Videos
Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

3h | Videos
Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

2h | Videos
Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

4h | Videos