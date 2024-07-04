'Delay in opening gate': Security guard dies as flat owner hits him with car

Car of the owner who rammed into the gate due to delaying to open the gate on 4 July 2024. Photo: TBS

A security guard of a residential building in Dhaka's East Rajabazar area was killed this morning (4 July) after being struck by a car driven by one of the flat owners reportedly over a delay in opening the building's gate, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Fazlu Miah and the car owner has been identified as engineer Mofidul Islam, said Md Ahad Ali, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

The incident occurred around 7:45am when a white sedan, registration no Dhaka Metro Ga 376064, tried to get out of the building, he added.

Speaking on the matter, a resident of the building in question, said Mofidul lives in an apartment on the third floor.

"He was heading out in his car in the morning. At the time, the car appeared to have lost control and hit the gate, killing the security guard."

The incident also caused part of the gate to shatter and severely damaged the car's front end, added the resident.

Fazlu was critically injured and rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident, said OC Ahad.

He also said the car owner, aged around 55-60, had asked his regular driver to vacate the driver's seat in a fit of anger and then proceeded to ram the gate, resulting in the fatal accident.