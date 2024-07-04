Security gaurd dies as flat owner hits him with car after 'delaying to open gate'

Car of the owner who rammed into the gate due to delaying to open the gate on 4 July 2024. Photo: TBS

A security guard of a residential building in Dhaka's East Rahabazar area was killed this morning after being struck by a car driven by one of the flat owners reportedly over delaying to open the building's gate.

The incident occurred around 7:45am when a white sedan, registration no Dhaka Metro Ga 376064, arrived at the building entrance.

The owner, reportedly frustrated by the delay in opening the main gate, accelerated into the gate, causing part of it to shatter and severely damaging the car's front end. In the process, the car also struck the security guard, Fazlu Miah.

Fazlu Miah was critically injured and rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Tejgaon Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the car owner, aged around 55-60, had asked his regular driver to vacate the driver's seat in a fit of anger and then proceeded to ram the gate, resulting in the fatal accident.

The car owner fled the scene immediately after the incident. The police are still working to identify and locate him.