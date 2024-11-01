Security beefed up in front of Prothom Alo, Kalbela, Samakal again amid looming threat from religious leaders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 03:31 pm

Related News

Security beefed up in front of Prothom Alo, Kalbela, Samakal again amid looming threat from religious leaders

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 03:31 pm
Security beefed up in front of Prothom Alo office on 1 November 2024. Photo: Collected
Security beefed up in front of Prothom Alo office on 1 November 2024. Photo: Collected

Just like last Friday (25 October), security has been increased in front of the Prothom-Alo, Samakal and Kalbela offices in the capital's Karwan Bazar since this noon (1 November).

However, when asked, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Media and Public Relations divison said he has no information on heightened security in front of the three media outlets (including Daily Star) today. 

However, eywitnesses and journalists from these houses told TBS that armored personnel carrier were set up in front of these offices before Jummah prayer and additional forces have already been deployed there.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Increased security in front of Kalbela office on 1 November 2024. Photo: Collected
Increased security in front of Kalbela office on 1 November 2024. Photo: Collected

The beefed-up security last Friday came after threats from a group of religious leaders, who announced on social media that they would lay siege to the offices of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and Kalbela. 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

To prevent any untoward situation, additional police forces were deployed in front of both The Daily Star and Prothom Alo last Friday.

Besides, police personnel with an armoured personnel carrier and a water cannon truck were deployed in front of the New Market City Complex, which houses the Kalbela office.

Top News

Prothom Alo / religious leaders / threat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1d | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

2h | Videos
Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war before winning the election

Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war before winning the election

14h | Videos
How election dates are determined in the United States

How election dates are determined in the United States

16h | Videos