Security beefed up in front of Prothom Alo, Kalbela, Samakal again amid looming threat from religious leaders

Security beefed up in front of Prothom Alo office on 1 November 2024. Photo: Collected

Just like last Friday (25 October), security has been increased in front of the Prothom-Alo, Samakal and Kalbela offices in the capital's Karwan Bazar since this noon (1 November).

However, when asked, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Media and Public Relations divison said he has no information on heightened security in front of the three media outlets (including Daily Star) today.

However, eywitnesses and journalists from these houses told TBS that armored personnel carrier were set up in front of these offices before Jummah prayer and additional forces have already been deployed there.

Increased security in front of Kalbela office on 1 November 2024. Photo: Collected

The beefed-up security last Friday came after threats from a group of religious leaders, who announced on social media that they would lay siege to the offices of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and Kalbela.

Photo: Collected

To prevent any untoward situation, additional police forces were deployed in front of both The Daily Star and Prothom Alo last Friday.

Besides, police personnel with an armoured personnel carrier and a water cannon truck were deployed in front of the New Market City Complex, which houses the Kalbela office.