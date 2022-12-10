Security beefed up in front of Khaleda’s Gulshan residence

Security measures have been beefed up in front of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's residence in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Additional members of law enforcement agencies, equipped with riot gear, were seen standing guard near and in front of the former prime minister's house on Saturday morning (10 December).

The move -- the exact reason behind which is yet to be disclosed by the authorities -- comes as BNP is holding its 10th divisional rally at Golapbagh playground in Sayedabad.

Photo: TBS

Speaking with The Business Standard, DMP Media Centre's Deputy Commissioner Faruk Hossain, said, "Additional police force has been deployed across the capital as a part of enhancing our security efforts.

"It has been done to the whole city. There is nothing specific or special about Gulshan or in fact any other area."

Earlier on 4 December, police had set up checkpoints in front of Khaleda's Gulshan residence.

Police claimed that the check-posts were part of a special drive to arrest drug peddlers, militants, and criminals in the capital city.