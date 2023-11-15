Security beefed up across country as polls schedule announced

BGB forces deployed near the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on 15 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Following the announcement of the election schedule, major cities and districts of the country including the capital have been brought under a comprehensive security blanket through the deployment of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) personnel.

To safeguard the Election Bhaban in Agargaon, seven RAB patrol teams equipped with specialised vehicles were strategically deployed in the surrounding areas, while an additional 60 RAB patrol teams were mobilised across other parts of the capital.

In addition, at least 10 platoons of BGB were deployed to secure the vicinity of the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, ahead of the polls schedule announcement.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at around 7pm yesterday announced that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election will be held on 7 January next year. Within an hour of the announcement, at least two vehicles were torched in Natore and Gazipur.

RAB cars outside the Election Commission building on 15 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Additional security measures were taken as the Islami Andolan Bangladesh earlier said it would lay siege on the office premises if the "polls schedule is announced without a consensus of all parties".

The Islamist party did organise a march towards the Election Commission as announced but the march which began at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque was intervened and blocked by police at Shantinagar.

Aside from the Nirbachan Bhaban areas, security was also strengthened in Kakrail, Paltan and other areas of the capital since Wednesday morning.

All police stations were asked to remain alert across the city. The capital's major roads were also kept under drone surveillance in a bid to minimise possible incidents of violence centring the election schedule announcement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman warned that law enforcement agencies will take stern action if there is any kind of anarchy or disorder in the name of movements.

However, movements adhering to rules and regulations will be supported by police protection, the DMP chief said yesterday during an interaction with media at the Election Commission building at Agargaon.

Aside from the capital, policemen across the country have been asked to remain "extra cautious" to avert any untoward situation centring polls schedule, said police sources.

An additional superintendent of police in Sylhet told The Business Standard that the crucial role of the police force is now to maintain law and order, particularly in mitigating potential unrest centring the upcoming national elections.

"The litmus test of the police force has already begun, it will continue till the polls end," he added.

Over 500 police personnel deployed in B'baria

Brahmanbaria Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain told reporters that more than 500 policemen were deployed in Brahmanbaria yesterday to prevent sabotage attempts surrounding the announcement of the polls schedule.

Apart from patrolling the main roads of the district since Wednesday afternoon, policemen also took positions at important points in the city.

Besides, several platoons of BGB were deployed to avoid unpleasant incidents during the ongoing blockade programme enforced by the opposition BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties, said BGB 25 Battalion Captain Lt Colonel Syed Arman Arif.

Police alert in Sylhet, Rajshahi, Lakshmipur

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Commissioner Elias Sharif said, "We do not think that there will be any chaos in Sylhet. However, the police are on alert and ready to prevent any mayhem or vandalism."

Visiting the city in the late afternoon on Wednesday, TBS correspondent found that security has been strengthened across the city's important junctions and roads.

Alongside police, RAB personnel were also seen patrolling the city in teams.

Photo: TBS

Rajshahi Metropolitan and District Police were also on high alert to prevent any kind of vandalism, violence and anarchy.

The scenario is similar in Lakshmipur as well, reports our correspondent.

Over 1,000 policemen are working in Rajshahi metropolis and 1,500 at district level, according to police sources.

The situation in Dhaka's Savar remains normal as of 6:26pm yesterday. Law enforcement agencies were on high alert.