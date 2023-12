Security to be strengthened in churches centering Christmas Day: Home minister

The members of the law enforcers and intelligence agencies will ensure tight security in all churches centering the Christmas Day, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Tuesday.

"We will deploy law enforcement agencies from early in the morning on 24 December to 26 December morning near at all churches to ensure safety and security of all," he said after a meeting on law and order preparation on the occasion of the Christmas and 31st night celebrations at his ministry in Dhaka.

The minister said security of the churches across the country including Dhaka will have its own volunteers along with the law and order agencies.

He said adequate number of archways and Close Circuit or IP cameras will be installed to ensure security of the churches on the occasion of Christmas Day celebrations.



"Mobile shops and construction materials at the entrances of churches will be removed. To prevent any untoward incident, emergency call at 999 will be checked and necessary assistance will be ensured at all the times," Kamal added.

He said, "On the occasion of Christmas Day, security system will be strengthened in the churches of the southern part of Dhaka including Nawabganj, Kaliganj and Mymensingh districts and Christian populated areas. Special security measures and intelligence surveillance will be beeped up in the diplomatic area on the occasion of Christmas Day and 31st night.'

The minister said the 12th National Election will be held on 7 January, adding, "None will be allowed to hold music or musical function in the open spaces across the country as well as Dhaka city after 6pm on 31st night. Flute blowing, bursting of firecrackers should be avoided on 31st night and New Year from evening of 31 December."

He added that police check posts will be set up on the roads of the metropolitan areas and other important places in the country.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "Necessary measures will be taken so that none can cause public dissatisfaction on the streets by abusing drugs on that night. Special operations may be conducted from 28 to 31 December to prevent drugs abuse."