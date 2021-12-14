Building a non-communal, humane country key to paying true homage to martyred intellectuals: DU VC 

Only by building a liberal, non-communal, and humane society, with the spirit of the liberation war in light of the life philosophy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, can truly let the country pay homage to the martyred intellectuals, said Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chancellor of the University of Dhaka.

"It is also important to meet the sustainable development goals and implement Vision-2041 as a part of commemorating the memories of the intellectuals who gave their life for the country," he said.

Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman was addressing a virtual discussion on the occasion of the Martyred Intellectuals Day on Tuesday at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom at the administrative building of the university, read a press release.

Paying tribute to the memories of the martyred intellectuals, the VC said, the Pakistani forces and their collaborators exclusively targeted Dhaka University for the mass killing of the intellectuals to paralyse the nation.

"To some extent, the Pakistani forces and their allies succeeded. After the assassination of the Bangabandhu with his family, they [Pakistani forces and their allies] tried to cripple the country for years on," he added.

The vice-chancellor said all the development projects that Bangabandhu planned between 1971 – 1975, are currently being implemented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which is why Bangladesh has emerged as a role model in the world.

"If Bangabandhu were alive, Bangladesh could have reached the pinnacle of development a lot earlier," he said.

To commemorate those intellectuals who were killed by Pakistani forces and their collaborators during the 1971 Liberation War, black flags were hoisted at important installations around the university on Tuesday.

The university authority also undertook various activities, led by the vice-chancellor, to pay homage to the martyred intellectuals.

The virtual event at the administrative building was attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, and Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, among others.