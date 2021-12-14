Building a non-communal, humane country key to paying true homage to martyred intellectuals: DU VC 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 08:53 pm

Related News

Building a non-communal, humane country key to paying true homage to martyred intellectuals: DU VC 

If Bangabandhu were alive, Bangladesh could have reached the pinnacle of development a lot earlier, he said 

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 08:53 pm
Building a non-communal, humane country key to paying true homage to martyred intellectuals: DU VC 

Only by building a liberal, non-communal, and humane society, with the spirit of the liberation war in light of the life philosophy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, can truly let the country pay homage to the martyred intellectuals, said Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chancellor of the University of Dhaka.

"It is also important to meet the sustainable development goals and implement Vision-2041 as a part of commemorating the memories of the intellectuals who gave their life for the country," he said.

Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman was addressing a virtual discussion on the occasion of the Martyred Intellectuals Day on Tuesday at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom at the administrative building of the university, read a press release. 

Paying tribute to the memories of the martyred intellectuals, the VC said, the Pakistani forces and their collaborators exclusively targeted Dhaka University for the mass killing of the intellectuals to paralyse the nation.

"To some extent, the Pakistani forces and their allies succeeded. After the assassination of the Bangabandhu with his family, they [Pakistani forces and their allies] tried to cripple the country for years on," he added.

The vice-chancellor said all the development projects that Bangabandhu planned between 1971 – 1975, are currently being implemented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which is why Bangladesh has emerged as a role model in the world.

"If Bangabandhu were alive, Bangladesh could have reached the pinnacle of development a lot earlier," he said.

To commemorate those intellectuals who were killed by Pakistani forces and their collaborators during the 1971 Liberation War, black flags were hoisted at important installations around the university on Tuesday. 

The university authority also undertook various activities, led by the vice-chancellor, to pay homage to the martyred intellectuals.

The virtual event at the administrative building was attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, and Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, among others. 

Martyred Intellectuals / DU VC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

10h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

11h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

1h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

1h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

5h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?