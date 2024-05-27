Section-144 imposed in Thakurgaon amid 'gold rush' in brick kiln

Locals said people from different areas have been pouring into the kiln in search of gold. Photo: TBS

Last April, a Thakurgaon local posted on his Facebook – gold can be found by digging the soil in RBB brick kiln in Ranisankail upazila.

Since then, an army of people began descending on the hills, armed with shovels, pickaxes, sickles, hammers and plates.

The crowding reached such an intensity that the local administration contacted the local police who instituted a Section-144 on Saturday (25 May).

Section-144 grants the police commissioner and other authorities the power to impose restrictions on public assemblies if deemed necessary.

Rakibul Hasan, the upazila nirbahi officer, said the restriction was issued due to the fear of deterioration of the law and order situation.

Police have since surrounded the brick kiln in the upazila's Katihar area, now known locally as "Sonar Pahar".

Rezaul Karim, a resident of Thakurgaon, said since the incident came to light, people from different areas have been pouring into the kiln in search of gold.

Many say the brickyard was a gold mine.

In a notice by the police, it said many had come to the hills in search of gold. Oftentimes, quarrels would break out and there would also be altercations.

The police said there was a chance that the law and order situation might deteriorate if this was allowed to continue.

Since the imposition of Section-144, prospective gold prospectors have been turning away from the Sonar Pahar in a hurry.

Upazila Union Ward-7 member Md Umer Ali said since this morning, the atmosphere was calm.

Asked if anyone found any gold, Umer could not confirm.