Section 144 imposed in Rangamati’s Juraichhari over AL, BNP programmes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

Section 144 imposed in Rangamati’s Juraichhari over AL, BNP programmes

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 04:46 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Local administration of Rangamati's Juraichhari upazila has imposed Section 144 to avert any untoward situation after local units of Awami League and BNP called for back-to-back programmes on Wenesday.

The curfew was imposed through a notification signed by Juraichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Jitendra Kumar Nath.

The curfew will remain in force from dawn to dusk on Wednesday.

According to the order, Juraichhari upazila BNP had announced to stage a protest rally at Jokkhabazar of the upazila on Wednesday (31 August). At the same place and time, upazila Awami League also called for another rally protesting the 21 August grenade attack.

" As there is a possibility for the deterioration of the law and order situation following the political events, we had to impose Section 144 to maintain peace and stability in the area," the UNO said.  

However, the government officials, emergency services, regular activities and law enforcement personnel will remain out of the purview of the restriction.

Top News

Section 144 / Rangamati

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

3h | Features
Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

6h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

8h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

3h | Videos
PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

5h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

5h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries