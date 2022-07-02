Section 144 imposed in Fulgazi after AL-BNP clash over relief activities 

The local administration of Feni's Fulgazi upazila on Saturday imposed Section 144 at Daulatpur village.

The curfew came after a clash between Fulgazi units of Awami League (AL) and BNP on Friday.

According to the order signed by Fulgazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashrafun Nahar, both the AL and the BNP's Fulgazi units had called for relief distribution programmes at the upazila's Daulatpur village.

A clash ensued when both groups tried to conduct their pre-scheduled programmes simultaneously, reports UNB.

According to Alal Uddin Alal, Member Secretary of Feni District BNP, prior to Friday's attack, the AL men launched another attack at their preparatory meeting for the relief program, leaving 30 of their activists injured.

General Secretary of Fulgazi Upazila AL Harunur Rashid Majumder claimed that it was the BNP men who had attacked Sadar union Jubo League President Nizam Company and injured five of his men.

Fulgazi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Moin Uddin said that the curfew has been imposed to contain any untoward situation.

"Police have ramped up their patrolling in the area. We are being cautious to thwart any unexpected situation," the OC added.

