UN secretary-general welcomes efforts to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh: Spokesperson

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 03:42 pm

Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq. Photo: UNB
Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq. Photo: UNB

The United Nations secretary-general has welcomed efforts to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, says Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson of the secretary-general said in a released statement.

He also urged the interim government to "make every effort to be inclusive, including by taking into account the voices of women, youth, and people across the country, as well as that of minority and indigenous communities, as the country moves towards parliamentary elections."

Haq continued his statement saying that the secretary-general stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights, underscoring the need for "full, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into all acts of violence."

