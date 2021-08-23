Secretaries differ with Administrative Association’s statement on Barishal issue

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 03:10 pm
23 August, 2021, 03:10 pm

File photo: Jago News
File photo: Jago News

The administration officials, including the secretaries, disagreed with the statement issued by the Administrative Service Association after the attack on the Barishal Upazila Nirbahi Officer's (UNO) residence, said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam.

The cabinet secretary made the remarks in a briefing after a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

Police and Awami League leaders clashed, and UNO residence was attacked on 18 August night over the removal of a mourning banner at the Upazila Parishad compound in Barishal. Two cases were filed against more than 100 ruling party men including Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah over the incident.

Later, Bangladesh Administrative Service Association responded to the incident on 19 August night saying, "Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and his rogue forces have created various issues with the employees of the city corporation and established a reign of terror in the district." It further said, "The Bangladesh Administrative Service Association strongly condemns such activities and thinks that the incident took place at the behest of Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, whose tyranny made the Barishal people fearful. Therefore, the association is demanding his immediate arrest and vow to take legal action against him."

Replying to a query regarding the recent untoward situation in Barishal, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said all parties -- field administration, law enforcement agencies and public representatives -- were asked to interact regularly to avoid miscommunication and untoward incidents, which recently took place in Barishal.
 
Mentioning that embarrassing incidents mostly happen due to miscommunication, he said, "This is why, an instruction was given to all of the field level, including administration, law enforcement agencies and public representatives to interact among them regularly."
 
He continued saying, miscommunication and untoward incidents occurred due to lack of proper interaction.
 
The cabinet secretary said the leaders of Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) admitted that they made a mistake by using inappropriate words in their statements over the issue.

He said they sat in a meeting on Sunday where secretaries and officials differed with the statement issued by BASA and opined that such type of language should not have been used in the statement.
 
Anwarul Islam said, "Those who were from BASA also agreed with it (the opinion) and said it was actually a mistake."
 
Stating that they don't actually know the exact reason behind the Barishal incident, he said all parties -- local administration, mayor, commissioner and law enforcement agency -- were asked to sit together to solve the problem by finding out the reason behind this embarrassing incident.

