Secret Recipe wins Best Café Award

Secret Recipe, Pepperoni Limited, has received an award in the "Best Café Retail" category.

Bangladesh Brand Forum, under the theme of 'Designing the Future of Retail,' has offered the award to praise their service and food quality in a programme held virtually, said a press release.

KSM Mohith-ul-Bari, Head of Business at Secret Recipe Pepperoni Ltd said, "The secret recipe has provided the highest service by ensuring delicious food in compliance with the official health rules, on-time delivery as well as premium taste and quality of service in all outlets during the pandemic."

"We have been able to meet this challenge because consumers are by our side in this difficult time. We are very thankful to our customers for their immense support," he added.

"Secret Recipe has continued to provide services by ensuring workers' safety following government regulations which is a result of today's achievement," praised Director of Fair Group Mutassim Daiaan.

JM Taslim Kabir, Fair Group Head of Marketing said, "We are committed to providing premium services to our customers. We are constantly working on new ideas for business expansion, customer satisfaction, and quality of service."

Secret Recipes is operating through a total of 13 outlets in Dhaka, including 4 flagships. The branches of the restaurant are arranged in three categories- Flagship, Standard, and Express.