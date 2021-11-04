Secret Recipe wins Best Café Award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:59 pm

Related News

Secret Recipe wins Best Café Award

"Secret Recipe has continued to provide services by ensuring workers' safety following government regulations which is a result of today's achievement," praised Director of Fair Group Mutassim Daiaan.

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:59 pm
Secret Recipe wins Best Café Award

Secret Recipe, Pepperoni Limited, has received an award in the "Best Café Retail" category.

Bangladesh Brand Forum, under the theme of 'Designing the Future of Retail,' has offered the award to praise their service and food quality in a programme held virtually, said a press release.

KSM Mohith-ul-Bari, Head of Business at Secret Recipe Pepperoni Ltd said, "The secret recipe has provided the highest service by ensuring delicious food in compliance with the official health rules, on-time delivery as well as premium taste and quality of service in all outlets during the pandemic."

"We have been able to meet this challenge because consumers are by our side in this difficult time. We are very thankful to our customers for their immense support," he added.

"Secret Recipe has continued to provide services by ensuring workers' safety following government regulations which is a result of today's achievement," praised Director of Fair Group Mutassim Daiaan.

JM Taslim Kabir, Fair Group Head of Marketing said, "We are committed to providing premium services to our customers. We are constantly working on new ideas for business expansion, customer satisfaction, and quality of service."

Secret Recipes is operating through a total of 13 outlets in Dhaka, including 4 flagships. The branches of the restaurant are arranged in three categories- Flagship, Standard, and Express.

 

 

 

Secret Recipe / Best Cafe Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

3d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

3d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

3d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

3
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club