Secondary half-yearly questions leak: 'Head teachers mistakenly shared questions'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 07:15 pm

Secondary half-yearly questions leak: 'Head teachers mistakenly shared questions'

Even if the question papers are leaked, it will not have any impact, Education Minister Mohibul said

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The half-yearly examination question papers of classes 6-9 were leaked before the exams on social media, causing widespread concern among teachers and students.

"The questions were sent to the IDs of the head teachers the night before the exam. Unfortunately, these questions were shared mistakenly by the head teachers, leading to their distribution among the students," Professor Md Moshiuzzaman, acting chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), told the Business Standard today (3 July).

He said, "While the leak of questions might not be a huge issue, the real problem arises when these questions spread on social media."

As a preventive measure for the next exam on 6 July, the NCTB acting chairman assured that only head teachers will have access to the questions and any breaches will result in strict action.

Even if the question papers of the new curriculum are leaked, it will not have any impact

Education Minister Mohibul Islam Chowdhury

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a principal of a reputed school told TBS, "We have got the questions yesterday. We were told to print those questions and give them to the students during the exams.

"It is very unfortunate that questions leaked before the exam."

A Grade VII student, Junaira, mentioned, "I heard about the question leak around 2:00 am, but I didn't get access to it."

Meanwhile at a function today, Education Minister Mohibul Islam Chowdhury said, "Even if the question papers of the new curriculum are leaked, it will not have any impact.

"Even if students know the questions beforehand, it should not be an issue. There is no advantage to leaking them. Students should pass by demonstrating proficiency in the activities," added the minister.

The secondary half-yearly exams started today (3 July) under new curriculum. A meeting of the NCTB with the education minister approved the new evaluation framework on 1 July.

On the day before the exam (Tuesday), the NCTB sent the questions to the mail of educational institutions. Exam is being conducted today by photocopying those questions.

Members on the 'Parents' Expectations in New Curriculum Changes' Facebook group expressed concern about the issue of question paper leaks.

Expressing their frustration, parents said students are searching for questions on the night before exam instead of studying.

A parent wrote in the group, "Tomorrow is the so-called six-monthly assessment. But today the virtual field is full of questions."

It is reported that the questions for the half-yearly exam were shared on the "Naipunnya" app, which is managed by teachers. According to the regulations, teachers have access to this app to maintain records of each student's progress.

Comments

