Second round of Bangladesh-Thailand foreign office consultations held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 04:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The second round of Foreign Office Consultations between Bangladesh and Thailand was held in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen and his Thai counterpart Permanent Secretary Thani Thongphakdi led their respective delegations, reads a press release.

The meeting reviewed the overall state of bilateral relations between the two countries including development of cooperation in the political, economic, security, connectivity, technical, consular, cultural and social spheres and expansion to newer areas based on shared interests.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Discussion also took place about cooperation on matters of mutual interest in regional and international forums.

They emphasised the need for exchanging high level visits and reactivating all bilateral mechanisms to further expand and consolidate cooperation in various fields, reads the statement.

After the official talks, the two foreign secretaries unveiled the logo for celebrating the 50 years of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Thailand.

