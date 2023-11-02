Second phase of selling potato at Tk36 per kg begins in Munshiganj

The second phase of selling potatoes at Tk36 per kg began at Munshiganj Collectorate premises on 2 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The second phase of selling potatoes at Tk36 per kg from trucks began today.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abuzafar Ripon inaugurated programme on Thursday afternoon at Munshiganj Collectorate premises at the initiative of Munshiganj District Potato Growers and Traders Welfare Association.

At this time, he said, with the help of potato traders, from now on at least 5 tonne per upazila of Munshiganj will be sold in six upazilas at the price of Tk36 per kg.

Potatoes being sold at Tk36 per kg from trucks in Munshiganj Collectorate premises on 2 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Before this, on 21 September, the operation of selling potatoes from trucks was started to control the potato market, but the operation was stopped after a week.

Meanwhile, following the directives of the Ministry of Commerce to control the potato market, this activity was started by trucks in the second phase.