This is the second liberation movement: Yunus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 07:50 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 08:40 am

Related News

This is the second liberation movement: Yunus

Nobel Laureate Yunus sat down for an interview in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation, and spoke of his joy for the "second liberation", his desire to return and continue his work, and praised the students for bringing together and liberating Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 07:50 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 08:40 am
Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected
Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected

In the wake of Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country yesterday, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus gave an interview with The Print, declaring the movement Bangladesh's "second liberation movement." 

He also congratulated "all the young people who led this whole movement, to bring it to this level, ultimately bringing everybody together and liberating the whole country."

He further emphasised making a "fresh start, and create a beautiful country for ourselves… and students and young people will lead our future, that's the thing I'm looking forward too."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He stated his intentions to return to Bangladesh "very soon", and also said that "young people should lead the way, they should be in charge of the country, not the older generation, they have old ideas, old ways... we will have the young generation take over and shape the country the way they want, it's their country, they have sacrificed a lot, we have seen it, and they have very legitimate ground."

Watch the whole interview below:

 

Top News

Dr Muhammad Yunus / Second Liberation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

1d | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

13h | Videos
Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

14h | Videos
Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

14h | Videos
Looting in Ganobhaban

Looting in Ganobhaban

14h | Videos