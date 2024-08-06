This is the second liberation movement: Yunus

In the wake of Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country yesterday, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus gave an interview with The Print, declaring the movement Bangladesh's "second liberation movement."

He also congratulated "all the young people who led this whole movement, to bring it to this level, ultimately bringing everybody together and liberating the whole country."

He further emphasised making a "fresh start, and create a beautiful country for ourselves… and students and young people will lead our future, that's the thing I'm looking forward too."

He stated his intentions to return to Bangladesh "very soon", and also said that "young people should lead the way, they should be in charge of the country, not the older generation, they have old ideas, old ways... we will have the young generation take over and shape the country the way they want, it's their country, they have sacrificed a lot, we have seen it, and they have very legitimate ground."

Watch the whole interview below: