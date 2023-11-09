Sechchasebak Dal brings out procession in Syedabad to enforce nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 08:59 am

Related News

Sechchasebak Dal brings out procession in Syedabad to enforce nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 08:59 am
Sechchasebak Dal brought out a procession in support of BNP&#039;s 48-hour blockade on 9 November. Photo: TBS
Sechchasebak Dal brought out a procession in support of BNP's 48-hour blockade on 9 November. Photo: TBS

The second phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat entered into its second day today.

After a day's pause, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called for another 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Wednesday (8 November).

Scattered clashes and arson attacks marred the opening day of the third phase blockade as law enforcers continued to arrest opposition leaders and activists. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In Dhaka, three buses were set on fire on Wednesday, including the one torched in front of Border Guard Bangladesh headquarters in the capital's Dhanmondi area at around 9pm.

Arrests, arson attacks on vehicles and clashes marked the previous two phases of the blockade — one for three days starting from 31 October and the other for two days starting from 5 November. 

The law enforcement agencies say they will remain active to avert any violence. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police announced a Tk20,000 reward for those who help them apprehend arsonists.

The political stalemate shows no signs of ending, as neither the ruling Awami League nor the opposition BNP are softening their positions before the national elections, expected to be held between 6 and 9 January.

Here are the updates - 

08:33am

Jubo Dal tries to block highway in Khustia

Jobo Dal activists brought out a procession in Kushtia in support of the ongoing blockade called by BNP-Jamaat.

They tried to block the parts of Chuadanga Highway near Kabirhat High School in Kushtia on Thursday (9 November).

07:00am

Sechchasebak Dal brings out procession in Syedabad area to enforce blockade

In support of BNP's ongoing 48-hour nationwide blockade,  Swachhasebak Dal brought out a procession in the capital's Sayedabad area this morning.

Swachhasebak Dal brought out the procession near Sayedabad Janapath area at around 7am on Thursday (9 November).

 Nazmul Hasan, organising secretary of the Swachhasebak Dal Central Committee led the procession.

Swachhasebak Dal's central committee vice president Abdul Quddus, Kamruzzaman Biplab, Sardar Nuruzzaman, joint secretary Masum Billah, Shahidul Islam Sohel, ZI Kamal, Alauddin Jewel, joint organizing secretary Touhidul Islam Titu and more than half a hundred leaders and activists were also present in the procession.

Top News / Politics

BNP / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

Now | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

17h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

17h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

12h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

16h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

17h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

20h | TBS Career