Sechchasebak Dal brings out procession in Syedabad to enforce nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat

Sechchasebak Dal brought out a procession in support of BNP's 48-hour blockade on 9 November. Photo: TBS

The second phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat entered into its second day today.

After a day's pause, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called for another 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Wednesday (8 November).

Scattered clashes and arson attacks marred the opening day of the third phase blockade as law enforcers continued to arrest opposition leaders and activists.

In Dhaka, three buses were set on fire on Wednesday, including the one torched in front of Border Guard Bangladesh headquarters in the capital's Dhanmondi area at around 9pm.

Arrests, arson attacks on vehicles and clashes marked the previous two phases of the blockade — one for three days starting from 31 October and the other for two days starting from 5 November.

The law enforcement agencies say they will remain active to avert any violence. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police announced a Tk20,000 reward for those who help them apprehend arsonists.

The political stalemate shows no signs of ending, as neither the ruling Awami League nor the opposition BNP are softening their positions before the national elections, expected to be held between 6 and 9 January.

Here are the updates -

08:33am

Jubo Dal tries to block highway in Khustia

Jobo Dal activists brought out a procession in Kushtia in support of the ongoing blockade called by BNP-Jamaat.

They tried to block the parts of Chuadanga Highway near Kabirhat High School in Kushtia on Thursday (9 November).

07:00am

Sechchasebak Dal brings out procession in Syedabad area to enforce blockade

In support of BNP's ongoing 48-hour nationwide blockade, Swachhasebak Dal brought out a procession in the capital's Sayedabad area this morning.

Swachhasebak Dal brought out the procession near Sayedabad Janapath area at around 7am on Thursday (9 November).

Nazmul Hasan, organising secretary of the Swachhasebak Dal Central Committee led the procession.

Swachhasebak Dal's central committee vice president Abdul Quddus, Kamruzzaman Biplab, Sardar Nuruzzaman, joint secretary Masum Billah, Shahidul Islam Sohel, ZI Kamal, Alauddin Jewel, joint organizing secretary Touhidul Islam Titu and more than half a hundred leaders and activists were also present in the procession.