Sebaniketan’s scout leader awarded President’s ‘Silver Hilsa’ Medal

Mohammad Morshedul Alam, group scout leader of Sebaniketan Mukta Scout Group, was honoured with the prestigious 'Silver Hilsa' medal by the President in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the expansion and overall development of the Scout movement in Bangladesh.

This award is the second highest accolade given by Bangladesh Scouts.

Morshedul Alam has a notable history of service within the Scouts, having previously received the Bangladesh Scouts President's Award, CNC's Award, Bar-to-the Medal of Merit, Medal of Merit, and the National Certificate Award, according to a press release.

His contributions include serving as Challenge Director, Deputy Program Chief, Program Chief, and Trainer at District, Regional, and National Level Cub Campuri, Assembly, Jamboree, Comdeca, and Rover Moot.

He is also actively involved in enhancing the skills of senior leaders through various activities, including regular communication and providing PST.

Professionally, he is a senior officer at Presidency International School and serves as the regional deputy commissioner (training).

The award ceremony was held during the 52nd Annual (Triennial) General Meeting of the National Council at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Sunday (2 June).

President Md Shahabuddin, chief scout of Bangladesh Scouts, presented the award.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Scouts President Md Abul Kalam Azad, MP, PRS, LT, Chief National Commissioner Dr Md Mozammel Haque Khan, officials from the President's Office, the Prime Minister's Office Chief Secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain Mia, and various government department secretaries, along with awardees and their parents.

A total of 21 individuals were awarded the highest honour, the 'Silver Tiger', while 45 received the 'Silver Hilsa' medal, marking significant achievements in the Scouting community across Bangladesh.

