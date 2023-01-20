Season's lowest temperature 5.6-degree celsius recorded at Sreemangal today

Sreemangal has recorded the lowest temperature of 5.6 degrees celsius in the current season, said Sreemangal Meteorological Centre Official Mujibur Rahman.

According to the Meteorological Office, this temperature has been recorded on Friday (20 January) at 6 o'clock in the morning; which is the lowest in the whole country this year.

The temperature in this area has been falling for the past few days. Yesterday it was 6.3 degrees celsius

Meteorologist Mujib Rahman said the low temperature may continue for a few more days.

Photo: TBS

Tea garden workers and displaced people in the area have been suffering a lot due to the severe cold.

Due to the lack of winter clothes, the tea workers in the tea garden area are trying to beat the cold by gathering leaves and wood in the morning and lighting a fire.

According to the archives of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in Sreemangal was 2.8 degrees celsius on 4 February, 1968.