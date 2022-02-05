Search committee should be transparent, impartial in forming Election Commission: TIB

TIB also hopes that the search committee would make the full list of proposed names public

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has said that transparency and impartiality should be given top priority in forming the new election commission as per the search committee law.

In a press release issued following the gazette notification of search committee formation on Saturday, the organisation said that there is no scope to deviate from the constitutional consciousness behind the formation of a neutral, acceptable and efficient election commission and fulfilment of the people's expectations.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "We respectfully request the members of the committee to consider the names of persons who are well-known as honest, non-partisan, fair, objective and courageous in their personal and professional life. At the same time, it is important to ensure that the nominees are not involved in any form of crime such as immorality, corruption and default."

TIB also hopes that the search committee would make the full list of proposed names public.

"The law states that the committee will carry out its duties following the principles of transparency and impartiality, which TIB considers the most important," said TIB executive director.

"We would like to believe that this six-member committee – four holding the most responsible positions in the country and two eminent citizens – will fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them, respecting their position and position," he added.

