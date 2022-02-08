Search committee gets 30 names so far

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 10:28 pm

Related News

Search committee gets 30 names so far

The committee will also send letter to the registered political parties starting Wednesday to seek names for the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 10:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The search committee on Election Commission formation has so far received names of at least 30 candidates for the post of chief election commissioners and other commissioners. 

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam disclosed this on Tuesday after the second meeting of the committee and said they will send letters asking political parties and organisations to propose the names of their candidates.

Each political party can nominate a maximum of 10 candidates, he told reporters.

He said political parties will be able to propose their candidates' names through email or physically to the Cabinet Division by 5 pm next Friday. The division will be kept open on Friday for the convenience of the process.

The cabinet secretary said the search committee will hold three meetings with eminent personalities and journalists from different sectors on EC formation.

He added around 60 eminent persons have been selected for the meetings. However, the list is yet to be finalised.

The first meeting will take place next Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. The second meeting will take place on the same day from 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm. And the third meeting will be held on Sunday at 4 pm.

The prominent personalities and journalists who will be invited to the meeting will also be given a letter by noon on Wednesday, said Khandker Anwarul.
 

Top News

Search committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

8h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

11h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

11h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

5h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

5h | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

5h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 