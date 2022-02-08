Search committee gets 30 names so far

The search committee on Election Commission formation has so far received names of at least 30 candidates for the post of chief election commissioners and other commissioners.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam disclosed this on Tuesday after the second meeting of the committee and said they will send letters asking political parties and organisations to propose the names of their candidates.

Each political party can nominate a maximum of 10 candidates, he told reporters.

He said political parties will be able to propose their candidates' names through email or physically to the Cabinet Division by 5 pm next Friday. The division will be kept open on Friday for the convenience of the process.

The cabinet secretary said the search committee will hold three meetings with eminent personalities and journalists from different sectors on EC formation.

He added around 60 eminent persons have been selected for the meetings. However, the list is yet to be finalised.

The first meeting will take place next Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. The second meeting will take place on the same day from 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm. And the third meeting will be held on Sunday at 4 pm.

The prominent personalities and journalists who will be invited to the meeting will also be given a letter by noon on Wednesday, said Khandker Anwarul.

