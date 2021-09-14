Seaports continue to hoist cautionary signal 3 as tidal wave surges

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 September, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 11:44 am

File Photo of rising waves during a storm. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File Photo of rising waves during a storm. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been directed to keep hoisted local cautionary signal 3 as the deep depression over the Northwest Bay and Odisha cost have moved over to Odisha. 

While the steep pressure gradient lies over the North Bay and adjoining areas, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said a Met office bulletin on Tuesday.

The deep depression likely to continue moving further towards the west-northwesterly direction, it said.

Under the influence of the deep depression, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven waves surging up to 2-3 feet above normal astronomical tide. 

Met Office advised all fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep-sea to remain in shelter till further notice and not to venture into the deep sea.

