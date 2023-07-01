Dev agencies should concentrate on development issues, not politics: Momen

UNB
01 July, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 09:57 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen emphasised the importance of development agencies focusing on development issues rather than getting involved in politics.

"All development agencies should concentrate on the development issues, not on politics. Election will be held on time. We guarantee a fair and free election," he told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy on Saturday (1 July).

The foreign minister also called upon the people of the country to boycott those "on a mission to destroy the country."

"People are with us. Complaining to foreigners will bring no benefits," he said.

Earlier, visiting Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, Amina J Mohammed, met the foreign minister and discussed various issues of cooperation.

The deputy secretary general made an urgent call for global re-commitment to the SDGs, the Paris Agreement, and international solidarity for increased financing, technology exchange and a just transition to renewable energy.

Responding to a question, Momen said they did not discuss any political issues but discussed ways to address the challenges together.

"We face challenges every day. Poverty alleviation, further development and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — these are our challenges ahead," he said.

Referring to BNP-led opposition, Momen said that they do not have faith in people. "Conspirators have always been there. Conspirators are still there. People are with us."

He said if the country develops, everyone will be benefited, and everyone should work for the country's development.

The foreign minister said the developed nations should share the developing countries' burden of losses due to climate change.

He said countries like Bangladesh need money and technology for achieving SDGs but developed nations' response has so far been very unsatisfactory. "Neither money nor technology is coming."

Momen shared with the UN deputy secretary-general regarding what Bangladesh wants to achieve SDGs by 2030.

He laid emphasis on stopping the war and focusing on SDGs.

The deputy secretary-general will report to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after her visit.

Momen said the graduating countries must not be punished.They both also attended a seminar on "Road to Sustainable Development Goals Summit 2023."

Foreign Minister Momen spoke at the seminar as the chief guest.

The UN deputy secretary-general will also meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury during her stay in Dhaka.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received the UN deputy secretary-general at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon her arrival on Saturday.

UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Gwyn Lewis and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Muhith were also present.

The UN deputy secretary-general will leave Dhaka on Monday.

