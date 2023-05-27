SDG Brand Champion Awards celebrates remarkable sustainable development efforts of private sector

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 May, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 09:58 am

Related News

SDG Brand Champion Awards celebrates remarkable sustainable development efforts of private sector

TBS Report
27 May, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 09:58 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The grand gala of Akij Bashir Group presents SDG Brand Champion Awards 2023, in association with Aspire to Innovate (a2i), was held on Friday evening (26 May) at the capital's Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

The prestigious accolade, initiated by the Sustainability Brand Forum, awarded 24 initiatives - 11 Winners and 13 Honourable Mentions.

The winners are - BAT Bangladesh, Grameenphone Ltd, Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd, Baah Store Limited, BRAC Bank Limited, BRAC Bank Limited, The City Bank Limited, GPH Ispat Limited, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, Iassical Handmade Products BD Ltd,  Nestle Bangladesh PLC, DBL Group, Hill Model United Nation, Epyllion Group, Energypac Power Generation Ltd, Envoy Textiles Limited, Green Textile Limited, Pacific Jens Limited,  Robi Axiata Limited, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd

The award aimed to recognise and honour private organisations and brands that have contributed outstandingly to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh.

The initiative garnered enthusiastic responses and appreciation from various industries as it became the first-of-its-kind accolade in sustainability practices. 

With over 450 people in attendance, the award ceremony showcased the innovative and effective initiatives of businesses, non-governmental and development organisations, trade bodies, and brands that have actively promoted and implemented sustainable development goals in the country.

The awards were divided into nine distinct categories, representing the comprehensive scope of all 17 SDGs and their implications in Bangladesh. The nomination registration for the awards took place from April 11 to May 7. A total of 147 nominations were submitted for the award.

The winners were selected through a rigorous multiple-step jury process, including initial screening of nominations, followed by in-depth reviews by seven exclusive grand jury panels of experts between May 19 and 22. The jury sessions comprised 31 respected category experts across industries to bring out the best initiatives to recognise and keep the process transparent, accountable, and bias-free.

The jury board included Md Abul Kalam Azad, Former Principal Coordinator (SDGs), Prime Minister's Office; Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, President, Asia Marketing Federation (AMF) & Professor & Immediate Past Director, IBA - University of Dhaka; Prof. Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB); Asif Iqbal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamid Group; Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone Ltd.; Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Sabbir Nasir, Executive Director, ACI Logistics Ltd. (SHWAPNO); Azadul Haque, Chief Executive Officer, Max Group (Power); Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer, Grameenphone Ltd.; Parvez Mohammad Asheque, Chief of Party, USAID Advancing Universal Health Coverage (AUHC); Dr Ananya Raihan, Chief Executive Officer, Infolady Social Enterprise Ltd. 

At the event, Nazia Andaleeb Preema, director and creative editor of Bangladesh Brand Forum, expressed his vision for fostering a culture of sustainability in Bangladesh.

She said, "In this modern world, sustainability is rooted in the philosophy and core objectives of any economy. Therefore, we need to push our industries and businesses to pursue sustainability at the core. I believe this accolade will initiate the process of reaching that purpose."

 

Top News

SDG Brand Champion Awards 2023 / Sustainable Development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

1h | Panorama
14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

19h | Panorama
The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

1d | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

1d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

1d | TBS Stories
Md Shoaib has been drawing movie posters since 1965

Md Shoaib has been drawing movie posters since 1965

13h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

4
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

5
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget