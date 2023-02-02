SDG advocate Queen Mathilde to visit Bangladesh 6-8 February

Mathilde, queen of Belgium and one of the 17 SDG advocates, will visit Bangladesh on 6-8 February.

It is expected that Queen Mathilde (Mathilde Marie Christine Ghislaine d'Udekem d'Acoz) will meet President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit, spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seheli Sabrin told reporters at a weekly briefing on Thursday.

The Queen is likely to visit Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps, an apparel factory, a local school and flood-related projects.

"Agenda 2030 requires citizens, civil society, academia, scientists, philanthropic organisations, and the private sector to work together to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Ownership and participation are key," the UN quoted the Queen as saying.

The SDG Advocates are 17 inspiring, influential people raising global awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the need for accelerated action.

They use their unique global platforms to raise ambition around the SDGs and reach the most vulnerable first.

SDG Advocates are strong public figures dedicated to peace, prosperity and the planet, rallying behind the vision of a better world and inspiring others to do the same.

The Queen ascended to the throne in 2013. She is the honorary President of both Child Focus, a foundation for missing and sexually exploited children, and UNICEF Belgium.

In 2001, Queen Mathilde established the Princess Mathilde Fund (now the Queen Mathilde Fund) to promote the care of vulnerable people.

As an SDG Advocate, she is particularly focused on mental health.