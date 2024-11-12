SDF provides financial assistance to families of martyrs and injured in July-August student uprising

UNB
12 November, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 02:10 pm

SDF provides financial assistance to families of martyrs and injured in July-August student uprising

UNB
12 November, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 02:10 pm
Student Development Foundation (SDF) holds event on 12 November 2024. Photo: UNB
Student Development Foundation (SDF) holds event on 12 November 2024. Photo: UNB

The Student Development Foundation (SDF) has provided financial assistance ranging from Tk50,000 to Tk200,000 to the families of those martyred and injured during the July-August 2024 student uprising.

The families of approximately 1.8 million beneficiaries were supported through various projects implemented by SDF. Among the martyrs, Abu Sayed was the first to lose his life during the movement. His mother, Monwara Begum, is a beneficiary of an SDF project (PIP No. 92).

At an event held today (12 November), Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, Adviser to the Ministry of Finance, handed over the financial support on behalf of SDF. Families of seven martyrs received Tk200,000 each, while 16 severely injured individuals were granted Tk100,000 each. Thirty-three injured were provided Tk50,000 each to assist with medical expenses.

The tragic loss of 18-year-old Suman during the protests was highlighted by his grieving mother, Khadija. "Suman was my only child. On August 4, he was near Mohammadpur police station during the protests. Police fired bullets, and my son didn't even have time to call out 'mother.' He was martyred instantly. If he had been taken to the hospital immediately, he might have survived. He had completed three of HSC exams but couldn't take the fourth. Now, there's no one left to call me 'mother.'"

Another testimony came from Jaber Hossain, who was severely injured in the movement. "On July 18, during a clash with police on the Mogra River bridge, I was shot in the hand and thigh, struck with a hatchet on my left foot, and hit by bricks in my chest. At that time, no hospital was willing to admit us. Those of us who participated in the protests faced threats from Chhatra League members."

martyrs / death

Comments

