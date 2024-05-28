Sculpture by Bangladeshi architect unveiled at Japan's Nagasaki Peace Park

Housing and Public Works Minister R.A.M. Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury inaugurated the Nagasaki Peace Monument at the Nagasaki Peace Park in Japan on Tuesday (28 May).

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed, Secretary to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works Nabirul Islam, and Mayor of Nagasaki Shiro Suzuki were present at the event.

As part of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's quest for a nuclear bomb-free, peaceful world, and to convey the message of peace to the people of Japan and the world, Bangladesh government proposed the construction of a peace monument at the Nagasaki Peace Park.

At the unveiling ceremony, Minister Muktadir Chowdhury thanked all involved in the process, including the Mayor of Nagasaki, for their overall cooperation in constructing the monument.

Designed by architect Anindya Pandit, the three-meter-high monument is made of black granite and white marble stones, according to a message received from Japan.

Before the ceremony, a minute's silence was observed at 11:02 am to coincide with the atomic bombing of Nagasaki in 1945.

After the monument unveiling, the Bangladesh delegation led by Minister Muktadir laid floral wreaths at the epicenter of the atomic bomb explosion.

Later, Mayor Suzuki organized a lunch in honor of the Bangladesh delegation. Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed, in a speech, thanked Mayor Suzuki for hosting the event.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works Hamidur Rahman Khan, Deputy Chief of Mission of Bangladesh Embassy Shah Asif Rahman, Head of Chancery Sheikh Farid and Second Secretary - Press Md Imranul Hasan were present on the occasion.