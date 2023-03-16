Scuffles between pro-AL, pro-BNP lawyers mars final day of SCBA polls

Pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers again engaged in scuffles on the last day of voting in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) polls.

However, unlike yesterday, the police did not intervene during today's incident which erupted at around 12pm and lasted for around an hour.

As per sources, the two sides were chanting slogans at each other, accusing each other of vote rigging.

Meanwhile, voting for the SCBA started at 10am on Thursday (March 16) morning and will continue till 5pm amid the presence of a large number of law enforcers.

Earlier in the day, pro-BNP lawyers, including former attorney general AJ Muhammad Ali, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Ruhul Quddus Kajal, this morning spoke with the chief justice about Wednesday's (16 March) clash that left dozens injured.

The clash ensued when pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers started arguing over the use of EVMs in the polls. Pro-Awami League lawyers were against the move while pro-BNP lawyers were for it.

On the first day of the polls, total 2,217 ballots were counted as BNP-Jamaat-leaning lawyers refrained from voting.