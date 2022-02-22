Scuffle at Rangamati's Polwel Park leaves 6 tourists injured

Six tourists were left injured in Rangamati's Polwel Park and Cottage after an alleged scuffle broke out between a group of visitors, plainclothed policemen and park staff over tickets.

The incident took place in the jetty area of ​​the park on Tuesday (22 February), said the local police.

A group of about 40 people from Chattogram went to visit Rangamati. Some of them were businessmen and students. When they got off the boat at Kaptai Lake and landed at Polwel Park jetty, a plainclothed policeman asked them to buy a ticket from him at the rate of Tk40 per head. But since there is no gate at the entrance of the jetty, the matter seems suspicious to the tourists, said the visitors.

At one stage, when the tourists challenged the plainclothed policeman, the two sides got into an argument. Some more plainclothed policemen from the park came and joined. When they pushed a tourist, the matter turned into a scuffle and later escalated, they added.

It has been alleged that other policemen and park staff beat the tourists with bamboo sticks. At that time panic spread in the whole park area.

Police later detained the tourists and took them into their custody. Later, Additional Superintendent of Police Wahidur Rahman went to the spot and sent the injured to Rangamati Sadar Hospital, the tourists said.

One of the tourists, Sharif Miaji, told The Business Standard: "A group of businessmen from Chattogram went to Rangamati. When the tourist boat reached the park, a man in civil dress demanded money from us. But he did not look like the authority. At this time we ask for a package for all 40 members. But that person misbehaved with us. At one point, a few more joined him and pushed a tourist. Later, 15 to 20 plainclothed policemen in the park attacked us with sticks. Six tourists were injured in the attack."

"The scuffle was over a misunderstanding," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rangamati Kotwali Police Station Kabir Hossain told The Business Standard.

Rangamati Superintendent of Police Mir Modasser Hossain said, "This unfortunate incident happened because the tourists were not aware of the rules of the park. They have behaved in a disorderly manner. Some of the tourists were injured during the scuffle."

"Three policemen were also injured in the incident. Upon receiving the news, the police and DB members went to the spot and settled the matter. We have filed a GD in the incident. Necessary action will be taken against those responsible after investigating the incident," he added.

Tourists have long objected to the management of Polwel Park, which is run under the supervision of Rangamati District Police.

According to the locals, although the entrance fee of Tk40 per person is collected at the main gate of the park, in addition to that money, Tk100 per boat is taken from the tourists coming by boat.

Although operated under the supervision of the police, all of these money collectors are locals, who often treat tourists badly. In addition, there are no entrances or booths to collect ticket money from tourists who come to the park by boat, they added.

Built on the initiative of former Rangamati SP Alamgir Kabir and planned by the Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board, Polwel Park started its journey in October 2019. It has already become one of the best recreation spots in Rangamati, which is looked after by the district police.