Screenshot fake; TBS did not run report calling CA's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam a Hizb ut-Tahrir member

The Business Standard did not run a report saying that CA's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam was a member of the Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Although a screenshot with the TBS report and Mahfuj's photo was posted on Facebook, the newspaper did not carry any such report on either its print or online versions.

The image was manipulated and spread on Facebook.

The chief adviser's press wing has also said that the Facebook post was not true.

It was posted by an account called Gipsi Mahmud, which has since taken down the post and added another one, without using the TBS logo.

The post used a screenshot of an article TBS ran on 26 November titled "Hizb ut-Tahrir leader Mahfuz placed on fresh remand".

The article detailed the arrest of Abdullah Al Mahfuz, who was placed on remand in Chattogram.

In the recently released Dismislab's review of third-quarter fact-checking reports for 2024, it said use of graphics cards to spread disinformation had spread.

"Graphics cards, which made up 13% of fact-check reports in the second quarter, increased to 19% in the third quarter.

"Of the misinformation spread via graphic cards, 81% mimicked the names and logos of established media outlets. These graphic cards typically resemble those used by media organisations to share news on social media.

"Notably, nearly half of this misinformation (49%) was politically related, highlighting the ongoing use of deceptive visuals to influence public perception.