Scrapping women quota a form of discrimination, says Rokeya Kabir

A protester demonstrates against the quota system for government jobs during a programme in Shahbagh on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Discarding women quota in government jobs is another "form of discrimination" and "against sustainable development goals," according to freedom fighter and women rights' leader.

"I hold responsible both the government and the judiciary for a total annulment of women quota, alongside the so-called anti-discrimination protesters' unjustifiable demand," said Rokeya Kabir who fought with arms in the 1971 Liberation War.

She said the main spirit of the constitution and declaration of independence was eliminating discrimination and the women quota was a key tool to overcome the disparity.

"Women quota had not only been in Bangladesh, it prevails across the world as women are historically victims of discrimination, no matter whether here in Bangladesh or in Africa or in the developed countries like the US," Rokeya Kabir told TBS.

Regarding why some women wanted its abolition, she said, "Either they do not understand their own situation or they were misguided by the dark forces who want to keep women inside houses…You know who they are."

She added that no girl was involved in vandalism over quota reform movement.

The veteran women's leader also asked, "What kind of discrimination they wanted to remove?" adding that "we did not hear anything about real disparity, nothing about equal right of women as successors of family properties."

She said the protestors only talked about their interest, nothing else. "Did they talk anything about succession law?"

She asked whether there will be now call for abolishing the practice of keeping 33% women in political parties' committees and reserved seats for women in the Parliament.

"It is unfortunate that the government of Sheikh Hasia who did many positive things for women has cancelled women quota in government jobs," said Rokeya Kabir.

She highlighted some positive initiatives by the government for women, such as national women policy, gender sensitive budget and laws against women repression, acid violence, and fatwa.

She urged the government to keep 15%-20% quota for women, if not 50%, to attain the goals of national women policy and achieve the sustainable development goals.

"The practical situation in Bangladesh dictates that there is women quota in government jobs, in local government, and policymaking level to eliminate the long-standing discrimination," she added.

Rokeya Kabir, also a former student leader, said scrapping women quota is a big blow to the fight against discrimination and it is yet another discriminatory bid by the state.

