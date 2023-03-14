Science Lab blast: Another person dies in hospital

File photo
File photo

Another person has succumbed to the burn injuries sustained in the Science Lab blast that took place on 5 March.

Ayesha Akhtar, 26, died around 9am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, confirmed the institute's national coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

Hundreds of people – customers and passers-by – were in the vicinity of the Priyangan Shopping Centre on Mirpur Road in the capital's Science Lab area when a blast rocked the area around 10:45 Sunday morning.

The shockwave of the blast in a three-storey building adjacent the shopping centre could be felt across nearby buildings as the walls of the building's second floor collapsed following the explosion.

When the dust settled, three were found dead and at least 50 hurt in the explosion in the capital that came a day after a blast in an oxygen plant in Chattogram's Sitakundu that claimed six lives.

