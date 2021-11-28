Schoolteacher pushed off a moving bus in Chattogram over fare dispute

A schoolteacher was reportedly pushed off a moving bus by its driver's assistant in the Station Road area of Chattogram over a fare dispute on Saturday.

The incident took place at the bus stand near Bottoli Puraton Railway Station under Kotwali police station of the port city.

The injured, Rahmat Ullah, an assistant teacher at Habibullah Government Primary School in the Panchlaish area of the city, is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Citing doctors, Rahmat's colleagues said that the condition of the injured leg is critical and may have to be amputated.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Md Mizanur Rahman, a colleague of the injured teacher, said, "Rahmat is a trainee at the PTI (Primary Training Institute) in Sadarghat area. He comes to institute from his home in the Oxygen area of the city."

"He got on the bus from the Oxygen area to PTI Saturday morning. The rent from New Market to Oxygen used to be Tk10 but now it's Tk15.

"But when the bus assistant demanded Tk18 instead, Rahmat protested. At one point of the altercation, the assistant pushed Rahmat off the bus. He fell on the road and then was run over by the bus," he added.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to the National Hospital of the area.

When contacted, Md Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station said that a complaint is yet to be filed over the incident.

"We have heard about the incident. A case will be filed after a complaint is lodged by the victim. However, efforts are underway to catch those accused," he added.

Earlier on 13 November, a passenger was kicked out of a moving bus in the Ispahani Intersection area of Chattogram centring an altercation over extra bus fare.

The driver and the bus assistant were arrested over the incident.