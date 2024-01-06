Schools set on fire in Gazipur, Khulna, Chattogram

The two schools were set on fire by an unidentified group of people. Photo: UNB

In separate incidents, a group of unidentified people set fire to educational institutions in Gazipur, Khulna and Chattogram. Some of these schools were set up as polling stations for the 12th national election.

Gazipur

Two schools were set on fire in Gazipur city early today.

Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said miscreants set fire to TNT Ideal High School at Telipara around 2:45am.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

Seven classrooms, an office and educational materials were burnt in the fire.

Meanwhile, a group of people set fire to East Chandana Government Primary School in the Bason area of the city around 1:30am.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

According to Fire Service Duty Officer Rashed Bin Khaled, TNT Ideal High School at Telipara and East Chandana Government Primary School in the Bason area of Gazipur were both polling centres.

Khulna

On the other hand, a group of individuals set fire to a school in Dumuria, Khulna around 9:30pm on Friday.

According to Dumuria police sources, criminals set fire to Tipna Government Primary School in Kharnia Union of the upazila assuming it was a polling station.

Fire at Tipna Government Primary School in Khulna. Photo: TBS

The fire resulted in the burning of a section of the school library.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dumuria Police Station Sukant Saha confirmed that the school is not a polling station.

He said, "The school has suffered minor damage in the fire. Police have already visited the spot. The operation to arrest the accused is underway."

The country is set for national polls on 7 January.

Earlier, miscreants set fire to Bagmara Government Primary School of Khulna Rupsa Upazila, a polling station for the upcoming election.

Chattogram

A fire also broke out in a polling station in the port area of Chattogram city at the polling station of Nishchinta Para Government Primary School in Ward No. 38 of the city on Saturday (6 January) early morning.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Bandar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sanjoy Kumar Sinha told The Business Standard, "We received information about the fire around 4:30am. The windows of the primary school office were broken. Someone might have started a fire with it. However, it is not clear how the fire broke out."

He said that some school books and a printer were burnt in the fire incident.

The polling station falls under the 12th National Chittagong-11 Constituency. There are seven candidates in this seat.

Sylhet

A group of individuals also set fire to Dhalaipar Government Primary School, a polling centre at Chandona village of Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj district, on Friday night.

Md Manikuzzaman, in charge of Chunarughat Fire Station, said criminals set up the school on fire around 12am, which was likely to be used as a polling station in the upazila under the Habiganj-4 constituency.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

Three rooms, benches, desks, chairs, tables, doors, and the tin roof were gutted in the fire.

Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge of Chunarughat Police Station, said police are trying to identify the arsonists.

Primarily, it is suspected that the extent of the damage caused by the fire is Tk6 lakh.

