Schools near Myanmar border resume operations with low student attendance

Normal activities have resumed in schools that were closed yesterday, as students panicked due to shelling by the army and rebels in Myanmar near the border, adjacent to Ghumdhum union in Naikhongchhari upazila, Bandarban.

However, due to the panic, student attendance in the schools was low today, said the teachers.

On Monday, five government primary schools in Ghumdhum union declared a holiday after noon upon receiving applications from the guardians of the students.

Helal Uddin, headmaster of Tumbru Paschimkul Government Primary School, told The Business Standard, "Classes started on time on Tuesday morning as the shelling from across the border subsided. However, student attendance was lower due to panic, ranging from 50% to 60% of the total students."

Naikhongchhari Upazila Primary Education Officer Triratan Chakma said normal activities have started in those five schools near the border.

"We always keep the higher authorities informed about the border situation. Tomorrow, the deputy commissioner and superintendent of Bandarban police will visit the schools in the border area," he added.

When contacted, District Superintendent of Police Saikat Shaheen said, "The Border Guard of Bangladesh is looking into the border issue. However, as a law and order force, the police are on high alert. Besides, intelligence surveillance on the situation has been increased."