Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

Primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions are expected to reopen from 12 September simultaneously nationwide.

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the statement while attending a function in Chandpur on Friday.



"Dipu Moni also said that Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations will be held as per the ministry's previous announcement," Education Ministry Public Relations Officer Abul Khair told The Business Standard.

Earlier on Thursday, The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 had recommended reopening the educational institutions across the country as the infections rate has gone down.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had told parliament earlier that measures had already been taken upon her instructions to reopen schools and colleges soon.

The Ministry of Education is expected to hold a meeting on Sunday to decide on the reopening of educational institutions across the country.



The meeting will also finalise different plans including a roadmap to minimise Covid-inductive academic losses, forming health safety guidelines and completing HSC, SSC exams. Technical committee members of the education ministry, primary and mass education ministry, health ministry will be present at the meeting.

There are 1.5 lakh educational institutions with 5 crore students from primary to higher education in the country. The students mostly remain out of their academic study since March 17 when the educational institutions were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Many institutions have been conducting online classes and other means of distance learning during the suspension of in-person academic activities.

The government extended the closure multiple times, but it had been repeatedly saying that the schools and colleges will reopen only after the Covid-19 situation improves.