Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 02:37 pm

Related News

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

SSC, HSC exams to be held as per the ministry’s previous announcement

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 02:37 pm
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

Primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions are expected to reopen from 12 September simultaneously nationwide.

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the statement while attending a function in Chandpur on Friday.
 
"Dipu Moni also said that Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations will be held as per the ministry's previous announcement," Education Ministry Public Relations Officer Abul Khair told The Business Standard. 

Earlier on Thursday, The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 had recommended reopening the educational institutions across the country as the infections rate has gone down. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had told parliament earlier that measures had already been taken upon her instructions to reopen schools and colleges soon.

The Ministry of Education is expected to hold a meeting on Sunday to decide on the reopening of educational institutions across the country.
 
The meeting will also finalise different plans including a roadmap to minimise Covid-inductive academic losses, forming health safety guidelines and completing HSC, SSC exams. Technical committee members of the education ministry, primary and mass education ministry, health ministry will be present at the meeting.

There are 1.5 lakh educational institutions with 5 crore students from primary to higher education in the country. The students mostly remain out of their academic study since March 17 when the educational institutions were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Many institutions have been conducting online classes and other means of distance learning during the suspension of in-person academic activities.

The government extended the closure multiple times, but it had been repeatedly saying that the schools and colleges will reopen only after the Covid-19 situation improves.

Top News / Education

Educational Instituion Re-Opening / Bangladesh / Education / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

22h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

23h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

23h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends