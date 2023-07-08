Schools, colleges opening on Sunday; 5 guidelines to prevent dengue spread

Photo: Unicef
Photo: Unicef

Schools and colleges are set to reopen on Sunday (9 July), after the Eid holidays, with the Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education (DSHE) urging institutions to prevent the spread of Dengue.

A DSHE notification published on Thursday lists five instructions for educational institutions to follow after reopening:

1. Playgrounds and buildings should be cleaned regularly

2. Water accumulated in the field or building should be removed promptly

3. The flower tubs kept for the beautification of educational institutions should be cleaned regularly

4. It should be ensured that water does not accumulate in the breeding ground of Aedes mosquitoes

5. The concerned authorities and teachers will teach students daily about ways to prevent dengue

The dengue situation in the country continues to worsen as the mosquito-borne disease has now spread to 57 districts, and the total number of patients surged to 11,298 as of Friday (7 July).

Until 7 July, 51 dengue-related deaths have been reported in Dhaka, while 11 deaths occurred in Chattogram. Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Barisal have also reported one death in each division due to dengue.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 2,165 dengue patients, including 1,528 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals nationwide.

