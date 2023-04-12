Schools, colleges asked to hold Mangal Shobhajatra on Pahela Boishakh

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has directed the country's schools and colleges to ensure due importance to Pahela Boishakh celebrations.

It has asked the educational institutes to bring out Mangol Shobhajatras -- featuring large masks, animal-shaped life-sized carnival floats and other motifs of Bangladeshi culture -- to mark the first day of the Bangla new year.

DSHE, in a press release issued on Tuesday (11 April), said educational institutions must celebrate the Bangla New Year in a festive atmosphere under their own management on Friday (14 April).

They also have to publicise that Mangol Shobhajatra was declared an intangible cultural heritage by Unesco in 2016, the release added.

Also, all offices concerned have been asked to take necessary measures to celebrate the Bangla New Year 1430 with mandatory student participation.