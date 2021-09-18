Schools cannot charge fees for assignments: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Friday said that the education institutions under no circumstances can charge money for the assignments in the assessment of learning results of students.

"Educational institutions should not take any kind of fee in the name of the assignment to evaluate the results of the students," she said firmly while responding to reporters' questions at the Chandpur Circuit House at 3pm on Friday.

Schools have been closed for a long time. If students have dues, it can be realized in installments or some other arrangements. The dues should not be mixed up with assignments," she said.

The minister further said that everyone should continue to try to abide by the hygiene rules.

"We are coordinating with everyone so that health guidelines are followed properly in school. These rules are not only for Covid and dengue safety, If students get used to maintaining hygiene practices, it will help them have a healthier future," she said.