Schoolgirl commits suicide over family feud in Gulshan

A sixth grader reportedly jumped to her death from the 12th floor of a residential building in Dhaka's Gulshan area.

The incident took place at Road No. 41 in Gulshan-2 at around 2:30am on Saturday.

The deceased, Sana Rezwan Selim, 14, daughter of Rezwan Selim, was a student of Sunbeams School in Uttara.

Police recovered her body around 4:30am and sent it to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue for autopsy, reports Prothom Alo.

Gulshan police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Shilpi Akhter said, "Sana used to live with her parents on the 10th floor of the 12-storey building."

SI Shilpi, quoting the deceased's family members, said, "Sana committed suicide following a dispute with her parents.

"She died on the spot."

"Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," the SI added.