Schoolboy killed in Ctg landslide

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 07:25 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A 12 year-old schoolboy was killed in a devastating landslide in Chattogram today.

The incident took place in the Green Valley residential area of Panchlaish, in the wee hours of Monday (20 June) amid heavy monsoon rain.

The deceased Abu Rayhan is a 5th grade student at a local school.

Rayhan lived in Chashma Hill in Green Valley with his father, Deen Mohammad, who is the owner of a small grocery store.

Sub-Inspector of Panchlaish police station Mahbubul Alam confirmed the news. He said,"Rayhan's mother came to Green Valley from her village two days ago. 

"Rayhan used to sleep by himself at the store while his parents were staying at a relative's house for the time being."

When his father came to open the store on Monday morning, he saw that the hill behind it had collapsed and destroyed the property.

He found his son buried under ground, Alam described, adding that the local people removed the debris and rescued the child.

Upon receiving the news, the police went to the spot but his family had already left for Laksam with the child's body.

So far, five people have died due to continuous rain washing the port city away for the last four days.

Earlier, four people were killed in a landslide in the Akbar Shah police station area of the city on Friday night due to continuous rain.

Comments

